ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 48-year-old man was struck and killed in Arnold Sunday night.
Police told News 4 Darrell Dillon, 48, of Arnold, was walking on the ramp from southbound Interstate 55 to Route 141 when the incident occurred around 9 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian reportedly remained at the scene. Arnold Police said Dillion was struck by three vehicles.
The ramp was closed for at least five hours while accident reconstruction crews were on the scene.
