A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in South County Thursday morning. The incident occurred on northbound Tesson Ferry Road at Solar Lane before 7 a.m.

Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

St. Louis County police said both directions of Tesson Ferry Road are closed through the area for an investigation. It is unknown when they will reopen.

