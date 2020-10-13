First responders have shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 270 after a person was struck early Tuesday morning. The pedestrian was struck around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) --  All lanes of southbound Interstate 270  were reopened after a person was struck and killed early Tuesday morning.

The accident happened near Olive around 6:30 a.m. Officials said a driver called 911 call to report that a person ran across the road and was hit by a car. They later died, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Pedestrian struck on SB I-270

Traffic halted on SB I-270 near Olive Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was struck.

All lanes were reopened by 9 a.m.

