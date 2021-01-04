NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Officers are on the scene of a deadly crash on Route 367 in north St. Louis County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on northbound 367 near Chambers Road.
The vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.
Northbound 367 remains closed as officers investigate. Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
No other information was made available.
