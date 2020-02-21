CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials are on the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash on Interstate 270 in Creve Coeur.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle around 9 p.m.
5 right lanes are closed at I-270 southbound past Ladue Road.
ACCIDENTI-270 SB PAST LADUE RD5 RIGHT LANES CLOSEDEST. CLEARANCE TIME: 22:04— MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) February 22, 2020
