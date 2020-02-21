According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a person was struck and killed walking on I-270 southbound near the Ladue Road exit.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials are on the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash on Interstate 270 in Creve Coeur.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle around 9 p.m.

270 fatal ped crash 2/21/2020

5 right lanes are closed at I-270 southbound past Ladue Road.

