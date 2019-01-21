ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on eastbound Interstate 70 in St. Charles County early Monday morning.
The pedestrian was struck before 5:30 a.m. on the interstate near Lake St. Louis Boulevard.
An official with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 two lanes were blocked to traffic around 6 a.m. Roughly 30 minutes later, the Missouri Department of Transportation said all lanes of the interstate were closed.
Around 7:15 a.m., one lane of the interstate reopened to traffic. Officials said it will be a couple of hours before all lanes are reopen.
About a mile from where the pedestrian was struck, a semi-truck crashed near the approach to Interstate 64. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.
