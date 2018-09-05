BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An investigation has closed a road in Berkeley Wednesday morning.
Berkeley police reportedly received a call about a pedestrian being struck in the 8400 block of Airport Road around 4:10 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead and the Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to investigate.
Skyzoom4 was over the area around 6:20 a.m. and saw multiple police vehicles with flashing lights blocking the road.
News 4 is working to gather additional information regarding the fatal incident.
