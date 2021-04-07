KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on southbound Interstate 270 Wednesday morning.
A box truck hit a pedestrian on the interstate at Marshall Road before 6 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. At least two lanes of the interstate are closed to traffic while emergency crews are on the scene.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story online and on News 4 This Morning as details develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.