NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Crews are on the scene of a pedestrian struck in North County.
According to North County Fire and Rescue, it happened at the intersection of Halls Ferry and Cozens.
Halls Ferry is currently closed in both directions at this time.
No word on the pedestrian's injuries at this time. News 4 has a crew headed to the scene.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.