ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A person died after getting struck by a train in south St. Louis City Wednesday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a male pedestrian was in the area of Bingham and Gravois in the Bevo neighborhood when a train hit him. Police said he died from the injuries.
It's still unclear what led to the incident.
