WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Investigators are on the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash in Wentzville.
Officials say an adult was walking on southbound Highway 61 at North Pointe Prairie around 9 p.m. when they were struck.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information was made available.
