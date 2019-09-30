ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment after being hit by a car in St. Louis County Monday morning.
Police told News 4 the pedestrian was struck at Page near Lindbergh around 6:15 a.m.
Page is currently closed in both directions while officers are on the scene.
No other information has been released.
