A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-55 at 141 in Jefferson County Tuesday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County.

Pedestrian Struck

Lanes of northbound Interstate 55 were closed at 141 after a pedestrian was struck Tuesday.

The pedestrian was struck in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Missouri 141 around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Multiple lanes of the roadway were closed as first responders arrived on the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 the pedestrian was taken to the hospital. It is not known at this time whether the driver that hit the pedestrian remained on the scene.  

