JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County.
The pedestrian was struck in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Missouri 141 around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Multiple lanes of the roadway were closed as first responders arrived on the scene.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 the pedestrian was taken to the hospital. It is not known at this time whether the driver that hit the pedestrian remained on the scene.
