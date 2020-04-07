EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A person was killed walking on eastbound Interstate 64 Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Illinois State Police, a semi was driving eastbound on I-64 at Kingshighway at 1 p.m.
The truck hit a pedestrian in the middle of the road, which caused fatal injuries.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Eastbound lanes were closed for crash investigation and clean up. All lanes were reopened around 2:30 p.m.
The crash is under investigation.
