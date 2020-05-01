OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead along I-170 near the Midland Boulevard overpass.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes.
Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Charlton Fowler was walking in lane three of the interstate and was hit by a car. That car left the scene.
Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene.
The northbound lanes were closed and traffic was being rerouted onto Page. The lanes have been reopened.
Missouri Highway Patrol did not have a description of the car.
