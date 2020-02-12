ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on westbound Interstate 44 west of Route 141 in St. Louis County.
The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., closing the westbound lanes of the interstate for nearly four hours.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the vehicle that hit the pedestrian left the scene before emergency crews arrived.
Missouri Highway Patrol launching drone as part of investigation into fatal accident where a pedestrian was struck on I-44 westbound at 141. Highway has been shut down for nearly three hours. In last five minutes a tow truck has arrived on scene. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/rmO5sYZBeY— Mark Griffin (@mgriffin_kmov) February 12, 2020
All lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m. No other information has been released.
