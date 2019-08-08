FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle overnight.
52-year-old John Kiel, of Florissant, was hit on St. Ferdinand between Harrison and Washington around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The road was closed while accident reconstruction crews investigated the scene.
Kiel later passed away in a local hospital from his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is working with officers.
The investigation is ongoing.
