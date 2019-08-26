NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood overnight following a deadly hit-and-run.
Around 2:30 a.m., officials said 47-year-old Malcolm Thompson, of Florissant, was struck by a car in the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Dr. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information has been released.
Accident reconstruction is handling the investigation.
