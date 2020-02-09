SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has died Sunday night after being hit by two cars near the intersection of Championship Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
Missouri Highway Patrol said the man died at the hospital.
Both drivers of the cars did stay at the scene, law enforcement said.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. along a stretch of road that has few lights and it was raining.
The name of the man who died has not been released by law enforcement.
Only one lane of southbound Telegraph Road was getting through as accident reconstruction works to investigate the scene.
