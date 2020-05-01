OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead along I-170 near Midland Boulevard.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes.
Those northbound lanes were closed and traffic was being rerouted onto Page. The lanes have been reopened.
The name of the person killed has not been released yet.
