BREKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was struck outside of the Breckenridge Hills Police Station Thursday night.
Authorities said someone called them around 7:45 p.m. to report a pedestrian being hit on St. Charles Rock Road, right outside of the police station.
Accident reconstruction crews were called to the scene to investigate.
The condition of the victim has not been released.
