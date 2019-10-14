NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was hit by a car near the North City-North County line Monday evening.
The accident happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of Halls Ferry.
Police said the victim was barely conscious and barely breathing when officers arrived on the scene.
Other information was not immediately known.
