NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in North City Monday night, firefighters said.
The accident happened near the intersection of N. Florissant and St. Louis Avenue just before 8:00 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.