NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in North City Monday night, firefighters said.

The accident happened near the intersection of N. Florissant and St. Louis Avenue just before 8:00 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

