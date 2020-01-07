GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- State Route 159 in Glen Carbon has been shut down for a pedestrian who was hit.
The crash happened in the 4200 block of Route 159 just south of Glen Carbon Road.
First responders were performing life saving procedures on the pedestrian, Glen Carbon police said, as he was taken to the hospital.
This happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
