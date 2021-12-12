ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
The man was hit around 1:00 a.m. near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Deer Street. Police say a 35-year-old woman was driving east on Martin Luther King Drive before she went into the westbound lanes and then started driving on the sidewalk. She then hit two buildings and the victim, who was thrown over the top of the car and onto a concrete pad.
Police say the driver then hit another building before the car came to rest on a vacant lot. The woman tried to run but was arrested a few blocks away. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
