FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Fairview Heights Monday night.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Illinois Route 161 just north of Old Lincoln Trail. Police said the driver of the car that hit the pedestrian called 911.
Responding officers found no signs the driver was impaired. She was unharmed and later released after detailing her account of what happened to police.
The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.
