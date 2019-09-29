ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A little rain didn't thousands of cyclist from pedaling for a great cause.
Thousands of riders spent their Saturday morning riding bikes to raise money for cancer research.
The 10th annual Pedal The Cause took participants through the Chesterfield Valley.
"I have family members with cancer. I personally have had a brush with it. And it attacks everybody," said pedal rider Kim Anderson. "Income, education, lifestyle, is not enough to guarantee it won't happen. We need all the ammunition, all the firepower we can have to fight this horrible combination of diseases."
So many riders, like Margie Oliver, return year after year and pedal every mile with loved ones on their mind.
"This will be my 5th one," Oliver said.
Anderson is joined by her mother, her father, and co-workers.
Each spin of the wheel, raising money that will stay here - funding important research.
"We're close to 3.5 million dollars in donations. We are going to fundraise straight through Oct. 31. Last year we donated 4 and a half million dollars. We hope to beat that this year," said Pedal The Cause Executive Director Jay Indovino.
Some riders making a 100-mile trek, determined to pedal the cause all the way.
"We'll be around until cancer loses," said Indovino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.