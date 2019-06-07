ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 12-year-old is leading the fundraising effort for this year’s Pedal the Cause.
Trent Knittel is a normal kid but in March his life changed when he lost his dad, Joe, to pancreatic cancer.
“We were living in Australia and he thought the had the stomach flu,” Jean, Trent’s mother, said. “So, he found out he had pancreatic cancer and we moved back a few months later.”
The family credits the treatment and care he received at Siteman Cancer Center with giving them more time together.
“I was really relived that he made it because he wasn’t supposed to make it to my birthday, but he also made it to Christmas,” Trent said.
The pre-teen then decided to ride with Pedal the Cause to honor his dad. He is currently the top fundraiser with a little more than $19,000 raised.
“I think people feel really good contributing knowing that 100 percent of their money goes right back to Siteman,” he said.
Pedal the Cause will take place Sept. 28 and 29.
Click here to donate to Pedal the Cause or for more information about the event.
