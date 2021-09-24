CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Pedal the Cause workers were out Friday prepping at Chesterfield Mall as the event returns for the 12th year.
Pedal the Cause raised critical funds for cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
More than 3,000 riders and spinners are expected to take part in the special cause over two days. Click here to learn more.
