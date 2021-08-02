ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As a parent, nothing is more devastating than when your child is ill. There's an organization stepping in to turn that worry into hope.
Pedal the Cause is helping Eleanor, a local toddler – and many kids just like her.
“She's spunky, sassy. Out of all three of my kids, she is the wild one by far,” said Molly Krebel, Eleanor’s mom. “Likes to keep us on our toes.”
But Eleanor has had a hard go. She was born with Down Syndrome on May 4, 2019 and then diagnosed with TMD.
“TMD is transient disorder, and that I think just makes a lot of immature cells. And hers did go away and in March it started to represent,” Krebel said. “In March of 2020, her blood work started looking a little different, so we started checking her more often and then in august, they saw some cells in her blood work they hadn't ever seen before so that's when she was diagnosed with Leukemia.”
Twelve months and six rounds of chemotherapy later, the smile on Eleanor's face and the happy tears in her dad's eyes show the Krebel's received a great outcome. That little Eleanor is cancer-free.
“When we got the diagnosis, we weren't super surprised,” Eleanor’s father, Nathan, said. She was a little sluggish. The team at Children's, the doctors were very, very clear on the plan of taking care of this and getting a good outcome.”
As Eleanor rang the bell at St. Louis Children's Hospital earlier this spring, excitement for this year's Pedal the Cause started to build, especially after last year's ride turned into a virtual one.
Nathan and Molly are honored their little spunky little toddler will inspire others to make it a world without cancer.
If you want to help children like Eleanor or anyone who will be diagnosed with cancer this year head to the Pedal the Cause website. This year's event will be held on September 25 and 26 at the Chesterfield Amphitheatre. All money raised will fund cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
