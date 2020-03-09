ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Pearl Jam announced on Monday the band will postpone and reschedule its 2020 North America tour, including its St. Louis stop.
In a Facebook post, the band said "it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements. This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date."
The band said as residents of Seattle, their town has been hit hard with coronavirus and they need to take proper caution.
The band went on to say "we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives. We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority."
