ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Pearl Jam’s latest concert is coming to St. Louis this spring.
On March 27, Pearl Jam will release ‘Gigaton,’ their first studio album since ‘Lightning Bolt,’ which was released in October 2013.
In support of their latest album, the band will bring their 16-date North American Tour 2020 to the Enterprise Center on April 4.
Tickets for the St. Louis show go on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.
Click here for more details.
