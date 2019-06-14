ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- A standoff which went on for more than 24 hours is over after sources tell News 4 the suspect is dead.
For over 24 hours, the St. Louis County Police Department was outside a home in unincorporated St. Louis County while an armed and barricaded suspect was inside.
Officers surrounded a home in the 14800 block of Frais Drive Thursday morning. Police said the suspect was wanted for warrants, including felon in possession among other things.
A source told News 4 there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and responding authorities.
The suspect fired multiple shots at an armored police truck, which sustained damage. Later Thursday, police said the suspect fired more shots at police vehicles and equipment.
The standoff continued through friday afternoon. Police said they continued to use exhaustive attempts to bring this to a peaceful resolution. They also said the suspect continued to fire shots at officers.
"At this time, we'd like to thank the residents of the community for their patience as we strive to keep them safe and bring the situation to peaceful resolution," the St. Louis County Police Department wrote on Twitter.
Police believed the suspect was armed with a long gun.
News 4's Venton Blandon said the standoff came to an end shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. Sources confirmed the suspect was dead, although it is currently unknown how he died.
According to St. Louis County police, no officers have been injured.
The suspect, who is described as being a male in his early 40s, held a family member inside the home, but the relative was released.
Witnesses said several roads were blocked off and residents were asked by police to avoid the area at the time, with some nearby residents being evacuated.
This is developing. News 4 has crews on the way and are working to learn more.
