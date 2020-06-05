LADUE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators gathered in West County Friday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd and against police brutality.
The West County protest was put together by a recent graduate of Ladue High School and began at the St. Louis County Library on Lindbergh in Frontenac.
Another group of protesters gathered at Lindenwood Park in south St. Louis for a Black Lives Matter rally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.