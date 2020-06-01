FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Before the aggression and violence in Ferguson Sunday night, a calmer seen unfolded on South Florissant Avenue.
Ferguson pastor Jonathan Tremaine, a leader of Sunday's peaceful protest, wanted to the world to see what the people of Ferguson stand for.
A community came together to fight injustice through prayer.
For 22-year-old Chad Bennett, George Floyd was the tipping point that inspired him to make a sign and stand in protest outside of the Ferguson Police Department.
“I am sick and tired of the violence affected on our people,” Bennett said. “I’ve been watching all of this on Twitter for the last few days and I realized I just couldn't sit back and watch from the sides anymore.”
Sunday evening’s events were set against a backdrop of boarded up that served as a reminder of the violence that ensued the night before.
“Don't look at the violence immediately and make your judgement on that,” cautioned Bennett. “There are people out here who want to be heard; that's it.”
“We're all upset about what happened. And I definitely understand everybody’s' anger and frustration because I have the same anger and frustration,” said Ferguson police chief Jason Armstrong. “But there also was a segment of people that came out here and they didn't want their voices to be heard, they just wanted to destroy. And as we can see some of the damage up and down the street and as you all saw in some of the videos, they wanted to destroy, and they wanted to hurt people. Clearly that's what their intentions were when they came out here.”
