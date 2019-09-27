BELLEFONTAIN NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – 'Peacefest 2019' will be held this weekend with a goal of making neighbors safer.
The event, which typically draws over 5,000 people a year, is being put on by Better Family Life in response to this year’s crime. Organizers told News 4 safety of a neighborhood is essential to its health, quality of life and economic success.
'Peacefest 2019' will be held at Bellefontaine Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and will include vendors, food, live music and more. There will also be a balloon release to remember the lives lost to violence across the area.
Click here to learn more about 'Peacefest 2019.'
