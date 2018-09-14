ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Better Family Life is hosting “Peacefest 2018” this weekend.
Peacefest is part of the agency’s “Stop the Violence” campaign and will be held at Bellefontaine Park Saturday, Sept. 15. The festival starts at 9 a.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. For more information, click here.
