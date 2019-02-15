PD: Woman steals nearly $100,000 from sorority

Tempe, AZ (CNN Wires) -- A Tempe woman has been arrested after allegedly taking nearly $100,000 in funds from an Arizona State University sorority.
Tempe police report that on Tuesday they arrested 32-year-old Lillian Ng Stulce for taking funds from ASU's Gamma Alpha Omega sorority over an 18 month time frame in 2014-2015.
Police say Stulce made "several hundred unauthorized transactions" using the sorority's credit cards. She allegedly used over $94,000 of the sorority’s funds for personal use.
Stulce's alleged actions were discovered when the sorority's insurance was canceled for non-payment.
Stulce is now a senior auditor for a Scottsdale based commercial real estate company.
She has been charged with theft and fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.