EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.com) -- As recovery continues from a deadly tornado that hit an Amazon facility in Edwardsville Friday night, authorities said they believe everyone in the facility that night has been accounted for.

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback told News 4 Sunday that there are no additional reports of missing persons from the Amazon distribution center Friday night. Forty-five people made it out and are accounted for, but six lost their lives after the walls and roof collapsed after a tornado hit the building at 8:33 Friday night.

All bodies that were found in the facility have been recovered and properly identified, according to Fillback. One person was flown to a St. Louis area hospital and his condition is said to be improving.

Emergency crews continue to search the rubble left from the building's collapse. Fillback said crews will drain the ponds behind the warehouse as a precautionary measure to make sure there are no bodies in there, although it is believed there are no more missing Amazon workers. The tornado was powerful enough to knock debris and even cars into the water.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration(OSHA) has been notified regarding the situation. OSHA sets and enforces standards to ensure safe working conditions and is a part of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said there were safety protocols in place and that workers are trained for emergency preparedness.

"Our staff were moving really fast to get everybody into those shelter-in-place areas," Nantel said Sunday. "And we're really fortunate they did as good a job that they did."