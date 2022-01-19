ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man robbed a Together Credit Union Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded to a call at the credit union in the 6600 block of Chippewa Street after 2 p.m. Police said the man robbed the credit union and then fled from the area. Police said they do not believe the suspect used a weapon.
No other information was released.
