ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman is dead after a man put her in a chokehold Sunday, police said.
The man put her in a chokehold after she broke into his residence, according to a police report. The woman was 34 years old.
The incident happened in the 3900 block of Dunnica after 6 p.m. Police said the man is in custody.
No other information was immediately released.
