BRECKENRIDGE HILLS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run in Breckenridge Hills Wednesday night.
James West, a 73-year-old Vietnam war veteran, was hit by a car near the 9700 block of St. Charles Rock Road. The person driving the car fled the area, leaving West in the road with critical injuries. Police said West will need extensive medical treatment.
The Breckenridge Hills Police Department said West's family is pleading for the person responsible to come forward to help pay for West's hospital care. Police said the suspect was driving a red Mazda 3.
Police said they are reviewing surveillance footage from around the area and interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at 314-426-1214 or send a message to its Facebook page.
