ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A girl was shot Sunday, police said.
The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Bessie Avenue in the Penrose neighborhood around 6 p.m. Police said the girl, whose exact age has not been confirmed, was shot in the arm but is conscious and breathing.
A News 4 photographer is on the scene and working to gather more information.
