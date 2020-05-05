Click here for updates on this story
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A woman is accused of hitting and killing a 61-year-old man in a wheelchair crossing the street in Nashville on Sunday night.
Edward Kendell, of Murfreesboro Pike was in his wheelchair and was crossing on Dickerson Pike near Duke Street around 9:30 p.m. Police said Kendell was hit by a Jeep Latitude and rushed to Skyline Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Police said 22-year-old Kelly Obrien, of Decatur, IL, was driving the Jeep Latitude, got out of the vehicle, and fled the scene.
Police said Obrien showed up at night court early Monday morning, surrendered to officers, and admitted to being the driver of the Jeep Latitude.
Obrien was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. She was released on a $4,000 bond.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.