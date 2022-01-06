ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 5-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet shot into a home Thursday night, police said.
Police said a bullet hit the boy in the back of the leg while he was inside a house in the 4700 block of Spring Avenue in Dutchtown. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m.
The 5-year-old was inside the home with a 2-year-old and 4-year-old, along with two women. None of the other victims were injured.
