ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder Friday morning, police said.
The shooting happened at Union and Highland in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood before 11 a.m. The boy was laying on the ground when police arrived, and was conscious and breathing.
The boy told police he heard gunshots and then felt pain in his shoulder. He was taken to Children's Hospital and was listed in stable condition.
No other information has been released.
