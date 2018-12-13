WILDWOOD (KMOV.com) - On Monday, the Wildwood City Council approved a budget amendment which included a payout for Ryan Thomas, who resigned as city administrator earlier in the month.
But some questioned the size of the compensation, $142,393.
“I wanted another opinion just to make sure that we're doing the right thing and protecting taxpayer money. We had time to get both but we were denied that," said Ward 3 councilman Kevin Dillard.
Thomas worked at Wildwood city hall for 23 years, the last three years as city administrator. His compensation included $114,996 for 1,440 hours of unused sick time over a 23-year period despite a city policy of not paying employees for unused sick time when they resign.
Mayor Jim Bowlin told News 4 the city was obligated in this case.
"That was determined in a prior administration in 2015. The contract was entered into with him and per that contract and we honor contracts here in Wildwood. And that's how the compensation was determined," said Bowlin.
The payout for Thomas also included, $29,452 for 368.8 unused hours of vacation over the last three years and $3,194 for 40 hours of regular pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.