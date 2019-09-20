(CNN) – A costume company’s take on the beloved host of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” is going viral.
Yandy.com’s ‘nicest neighbor’ costume, which sells for $59.95, comes with a red V-neck sweater, collar, tie and gray shorts. You can complete the look with hand puppets and a gray vinyl wig for an additional cost.
The company also sells sexy Buzz Lightyear and Bob Ross costumes.
