DAVIS, CA. (KOVR) -- A smelly study is giving volunteers a $75 Target gift card for their trip to the golden throne.
“We feel like poop is invaluable and if people don’t want it, we will take it,” said Dr. Jennifer Smilowitz, who is leading the study.
The study by UC Davis Foods for Health Institute is looking for how adults can receive similar benefits to those that babies get from unique carbohydrates in their mother’s milk.
“Because adults don’t consume breast milk, they consume plant foods. Now, we are trying to identify which plant foods do we match with the right microorganism to make our gut healthy,” said Smilowitz.
A team of scientists will freeze the samples and study how different foods impact gut health.
During the four-week study, participants will be required to collect samples that total 300 grams, or the size of a large banana. They will also be asked to fil out daily logs regarding diet and gut health.
