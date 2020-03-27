ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you’d like a way to help hospitality workers you can this weekend in Forest Park.
Restaurants are coming together this weekend to help rally around those employees who are out of work right now.
Several places like Mission Taco, Strange Donuts, Sugarfire and Hi-Pointe are hosting a Pay What You Can no-contact breakfast, lunch, and soup service this weekend at the Boathouse in Forest Park.
All the proceeds go to the Gateway Resilience Fund.
It all starts on Sunday at 9 a.m. and will go until the food runs out.
For breakfast (available from 9-11 a.m.), Mission Taco Joint is offering a Green Ham & Eggs Breakfast Burrito with green chorizo, scrambled eggs with chiles, breakfast potatoes and pepper jack cheese with a side of salsa morita. Strange Donuts and Dubuque Coffee Co. will have donuts and coffee.
For lunch (available at 11 a.m.), “The Chicken Out” sandwich is available with crispy fried chicken breast, pickles, and Duke’s mayo on a potato bun or “The Faux Hawk” plant-based fried chicken sandwich from Chicken Out.
Soup from Sugarfire and Hi-Pointe is available until sold out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.